Sigur Rós Announce Massive Ágætis Byrjun 20th Anniversary Box Set

Sigur Rós’ 1999 album Ágætis byrjun turns 20 this year. To celebrate, the band has announced a massive 20th anniversary reissue. An elaborately packaged 7xLP box set features three LPs of rarities and demos, a double LP of their Live Íslenska Óperan 1999 concert, and an 84-page hardback book in a linen-bound box. All of the music in the vinyl box will also be available as an expanded 4xCD set. A double LP will feature the original album with the demos, rarities, and live recordings available as a download code.

The collection, titled Ágætis byrjun – A Good Beginning – 20th Anniversary Edition is out June 21 via Krunk. Below, check out a teaser for the reissue and also “Flugufrelsarinn (Live at Íslenska Óperan, 1999).”

Sigur Rós recently soundtracked a new dance piece and have regularly shared new music as part of their Liminal series. Their last studio album was 2013’s Kveikur. Read about the band’s virtual reality program Tónandi in “Is Secretive Virtual Reality Startup Magic Leap Dreaming Up the Future of Music?”.

Learn more about Ágætis byrjun in Pitchfork.tv’s “Liner Notes” special about the album: