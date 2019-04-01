Sigur Rós’ Jónsi and Alex Somers Announce Riceboy Sleeps Anniversary Tour

Sigur Rós’ Jónsi and Alex Somers have announced the North American leg of their tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their collaborative 2009 album Riceboy Sleeps. They’ll be joined by the Wordless Music Orchestra and Choir, which will be conducted by Robert Ames. The 10-show North American run kicks off October 11 in Seattle. See the full itinerary and check out the tour’s promotional video below. Find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
“After all these years and having never fully realized our album in a live environment we are so excited to come play a few special shows,” Jónsi and Somer said in a statement. “We’ll be playing in some really beautiful rooms and we can’t wait to share this experience together.”
Jónsi & Alex Somers: Riceboy Sleeps:
06-11 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House
07-06 Paris, France – Philharmonie de Paris
07-08 London, England – The Barbican Centre
07-11 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall
07-12 Gateshead, England – Sage Gateshead
07-14 Manchester, England – Manchester Opera
10-11 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
10-14 San Francisco – Golden Gate Theatre
10-15 Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
10-18 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
10-21 Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center
10-23 Montreal, Quebec – Théâtre Maisonneuve
10-25 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10-28 Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre
10-30 Boston, MA – The Wilbur
10-31 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre