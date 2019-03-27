Sky Ferreira Releases New Song “Downhill Lullaby”: Listen

After six years, Sky Ferreira is back with new music. She’s shared “Downhill Lullaby,” her first single since Night Time, My Time. The track is slated to appear on that album’s follow-up, Masochism. In Pitchfork’s new digital cover story, Ferreira told writer Camille Dodero that she co-produced the track with “Twin Peaks” music supervisor Dean Hurley. It features strings by Danish violinist Nils Gröndahl and interpolates the Verve’s “Bitter Sweet Symphony.” Listen to “Downhill Lullaby” below.

Elsewhere in the cover story, Ferreira teased another new track on the horizon tentatively titled “Don’t Forget.” Announced in 2015, Masochism was slated to drop in 2016 but has since been delayed. Since the beginning of 2018, Sky has been teasing new music.

In July 2018, Sky Ferreira said she’d been locked out of her own SoundCloud account because she was “forced” to hand over the information to her label. She dropped a cover of ’Til Tuesday’s “Voices Carry” after saying she’d reclaimed the account.

