Sleater-Kinney Share New Song “ANIMAL”: Listen

Sleater-Kinney are back with a new song—their first since the release of the new St. Vincent-produced album The Center Won’t Hold. It’s called “ANIMAL.” The track features drummer Janet Weiss, who departed the band this year. Listen below.

“‘ANIMAL’ is a song about rebellion, retaliation and rage,” Corin Tucker said in a statement. “It is a song about letting go of all politeness and filters and letting the ‘animal’ side speak. The vocals for this song were recorded in St. Vincent’s home studio, a perfect place to unleash a voice like this.”

The band is about to embark on its 2019 tour. Drummer Angie Boylan is stepping in for Weiss, the band recently announced. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

