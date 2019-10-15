Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein Was an Answer on Jeopardy!

Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein was an answer on the latest episode of long-running American trivia show Jeopardy!. The full clue for the answer was: “Fred Armisen and this Carrie were co-stars and co-creators of Portlandia.” Watch a Jeopardy! contestant correctly answer “Who is Carrie Brownstein?” in a clip from Brownstein’s Instagram below. “At long last,” Brownstein wrote in her post, “I am officially valid in the eyes of Aunts, Uncles, second cousins, and distant relatives.”

In 2016, Sleater-Kinney were an answer on the show, preceded by the prompt: “Carrie Brownstein & Corin Tucker named this hyphenated alt rock band after a road in Lacey, Washington.” This year, Jeopardy! has also referenced the 1975 and Pitchfork.

