Slingbaum Announces New Album With D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, FKA twigs, More

Mysterious artist Slingbaum has announced his debut album, and it features some high profile guests. D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, FKA twigs, Damon Albarn, and more have contributed to the project. Slingbaum announced the record—which is comprised of only three tracks—via his Instagram account on January 15. “Today I humbly present my first record,” he wrote. “This is the result of years of work shared with the individuals listed with whom it was the greatest pleasure of my life to work with.” Find his full post below.

The album, titled Slingbaum One, is broken up into three parts: “Behoove,” featuring Erykah Badu and D’Angelo, “Strangers,” with FKA twigs, Nick Hakim, Oumou Sangaré, and Questlove, and “Morphine,” which features Damon Albarn, Bilal, Syd, and jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal. Slingbaum One is a vinyl-only release, and is available for pre-order now on the artist’s website. Orders should reach customers in May (approximately).

Damon Albarn confirmed his association with the project in his own Instagram post on January 15. Erykah Badu also posted about the project. Find those below.

Prior to Slingbaum One, Slingbaum’s song “Water Games” was featured on REVIVE Music Presents: Supreme Sonacy (Vol. 1) back in 2015. When asked about Slingbaum’s identity, a representative offered the following photograph: