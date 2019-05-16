Slipknot Announce New Album WE ARE NOT YOUR KIND, Share New Video: Watch

Slipknot have announced a new album called WE ARE NOT YOUR KIND. The follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter arrives August 9 via Roadrunner. Ahead of the album, Slipknot have shared lead single “Unsainted” and an accompanying music video (directed by the band’s percussionist M. Shawn Crahan aka “Clown”). Watch frontman Corey Taylor partake in spooky rituals and burn himself in effigy below, and scroll down for WE ARE NOT YOUR KIND’s tracklist and cover art.
Last year, Slipknot shared “All Out Life,” their first new song in four years. The single received a disturbing music video—also directed by Clown—featuring a twirling mirrored skull, blood showers, and, as Slipknot tradition goes, a bunch of guys in creepy masks.
Read “Should You Practice Black Metal Yoga?” over on the Pitch.
WE ARE NOT YOUR KIND:
01 Insert Coin
02 Unsainted
03 Birth of the Cruel
04 Death Because of Death
05 Nero Forte
06 Critical Darling
07 Liar’s Funeral
08 Red Flag
09 What’s Next
10 Spiders
11 Orphan
12 My Pain
13 Not Long for This World
14 Solway Firth