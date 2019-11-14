Slowdive Launch Charity Auction, Share New Version of “Golden Hair”: Listen

Slowdive have shared a new nine-minute version of “Golden Hair” as part of the Sonic Cathedral Singles Club. The band recorded the new version in 2014, and it was mixed this year by Neil Halstead and mastered by Heba Kadry. The new “Golden Hair” will also be released as a gold 7″ vinyl single. Check it out below.

Also today (November 14), Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell has organized an auction in support of the Deaf Academy. The auction includes signed memorabilia from Slowdive, the Cure, American Football, Mogwai, CHVRCHES, and more. The auction is open until Sunday, November 24. Check out some items below and learn more about the endeavor at the Deaf Academy’s website.