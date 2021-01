UK rapper slowthai has shared a new song featuring A$AP Rocky called “MAZZA.” slowthai produced the track with SAMO. Listen below.

“MAZZA” will appear on slowthai’s sophomore album TYRON. It follows recent tracks “nhs” and “feel away,” featuring James Blake and Mount Kimbie. TYRON is slowthai’s second LP, after 2019’s Nothing Great About Britain.

Read Pitchfork’s “Rising” feature “Get to Know Slowthai, the Most Exciting—and Excitable—New UK Rapper Out Right Now.”