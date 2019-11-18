slowthai and Rico Nasty Join Take A Daytrip for New Song: Listen

star95radio
Take A Daytrip have released a new song with Rico Nasty, slowthai, and Los Angeles rapper ICECOLDBISHOP. Take a listen to “Lighthouse” below.

Take A Daytrip—the New York-based production duo of David Biral and Denzel Baptiste—are best known for their work on Sheck Wes’ “Mo Bamba.” This year, they shared a single with Octavian titled “Stressed” and, last month, they dropped “Louis” with Jesse Rutherford of the Neighbourhood. Coming up, they’re working on a project called Take A Daytrip vs. London, which features “Lighthouse.”

Rico Nasty and slowthai both released new projects in 2019: Rico shared the Kenny Beats collab Anger Management in April; and slowthai released his Mercury Prize-nominated debut Nothing Great About Britain in May.

Revisit Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Get to Know slowthai, the Most Exciting—and Excitable—New UK Rapper Out Right Now.”



