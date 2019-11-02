Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Announces New Album Cotillions

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has announced his next solo album: Cotillions is out November 22 via his own Martha’s Music label. And, like 2017’s Ogilala, he’ll be releasing the album under his full name, William Patrick Corgan. Check out the tracklist and Corgan’s announcement below.
Last year, Smashing Pumpkins returned with the album SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN. In his Cotillions announcement, Corgan wrote that the next Smashing Pumpkins record “will be out soon enough.”
Cotillions:
01 To Scatter One’s Own
02 Hard Times
03 Jubilee
04 Fragile, The Spark
05 Cotillions
06 Faithless Darlin’
07 Colosseum
08 Martinets
09 Buffalo Boys
10 Dancehall
11 Cri de Coeur
12 Like Lambs
13 Rider
14 Apologia
15 Neptulius
16 6+7
17 Anon