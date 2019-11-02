Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Announces New Album Cotillions

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has announced his next solo album: Cotillions is out November 22 via his own Martha’s Music label. And, like 2017’s Ogilala, he’ll be releasing the album under his full name, William Patrick Corgan. Check out the tracklist and Corgan’s announcement below.

Last year, Smashing Pumpkins returned with the album SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN. In his Cotillions announcement, Corgan wrote that the next Smashing Pumpkins record “will be out soon enough.”

Cotillions:

01 To Scatter One’s Own

02 Hard Times

03 Jubilee

04 Fragile, The Spark

05 Cotillions

06 Faithless Darlin’

07 Colosseum

08 Martinets

09 Buffalo Boys

10 Dancehall

11 Cri de Coeur

12 Like Lambs

13 Rider

14 Apologia

15 Neptulius

16 6+7

17 Anon