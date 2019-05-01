Snail Mail Adds Summer Tour Dates

Snail Mail has added more dates to her tour behind 2018’s Lush. The newly announced concerts will take place this August. Before then, Lindsey Jordan and her band will play shows in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Check out Snail Mail’s itinerary below.

Snail Mail’s tour includes a July 21 set at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival, which takes place at Chicago’s Union Park. Tickets are available now. Find tickets for the rest of Snail Mail’s tour here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Check out Pitchfork’s feature “A Candid Conversation Between Liz Phair and Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan.”

Snail Mail:

05-12 Arcosanti, AZ – FORM Festival

05-25 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes &

05-26 Boston, MA – Boston Calling

05-28 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie %

05-31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06-01 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret

06-02 London, England – All Points East

06-03 Birmingham, England – Hare and Hounds

06-04 Manchester, England – Gorilla

06-07 Helsinki, Finland – Sideways

06-08 Porto, Portugal – Optimus Primavera Sound

06-11 Berlin, Germany – Lido

06-12 Bergen, Norway – Bergenfest

06-13 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

06-14 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

06-15 Duisburg, Germany – Traumzeit Festival

06-16 Mannheim, Germany – Maifield Derby

06-22 Dover, DE – Firefly Festival

07-11-14 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Winnipeg Folk Festival

07-15 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue !

07-17 Lawrence, KS – The Granada !

07-18 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway !

07-19 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall !

07-21 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

07-23 Nashville, TN – Exit/In

07-24 Louisville, KY – Headliner’s !

07-25 Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

07-26 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom !

07-27 Detroit, MI – Mo Pop Festival

07-28 Pittsburgh, PA- Rex Theatre

07-31 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel !$

08-01 New York, NY – Webster Hall !$

08-10 Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West

08-16 Omaha, NE – MAHA Music Festival

08-17 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

08-18 Toas, NM – Taos Vortex

08-20 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

08-21 San Diego, CA – Irenic

08-22 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern Theatre

08-24 Port Townsend, WA – THING

& with Long Beard

% with Soccer Mommy

! with SASAMI

$ with Duster