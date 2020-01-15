Snail Mail Adds U.S. Tour Dates

Snail Mail has announced a spring tour. The run of North American dates begin in Santa Barbara, California on April 9 and includes performances at Coachella and Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival. Checkout the tour poster below.

The concerts take place two years after the release of Lindsay Jordan’s Snail Mail debut Lush. In the time since, she has covered Sheryl Crow alongside Waxahatchee, sung in Simlish, reissued her debut Habit EP, and more.

Read the feature “A Candid Conversation Between Liz Phair and Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan.”

