SOB X RBE Release New EP With Marshmello: Listen

SOB X RBE and EDM DJ/producer Marshmello have released a joint EP, Roll the Dice. The unlikely three-song collaborative effort is out now via Marshmello’s Joytime Collective label. Take a listen to the new songs below.

SOB X RBE’s last full-length release Gangin II was released last fall. In February, the group announced the Strictly Only Brothers tour, which will see them on the road through the end of April (including appearances at both weekends of Coachella). Marshmello recently collaborated with CHVRCHES on a new song, “Here With Me.”

Watch SOB X RBE’s episode of “Over/Under”: