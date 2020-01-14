Soccer Mommy Announces New Album color theory, Shares New Song: Listen

Soccer Mommy has announced a new album, color theory. The follow-up to Sophie Allison’s Clean arrives February 28 (via Loma Vista). Soccer Mommy has also shared a new track from the album titled “circle the drain.” Watch its music video below.

color theory includes Soccer Mommy’s previously shared “lucy” and “yellow is the color of her eyes.” Sophie Allison wrote the album mostly while on tour and recorded it in Nashville with her Soccer Mommy touring band, according to a press release. Gabe Wax produced the LP, and Lars Stalfors mixed it.

Sophie Allison said in a statement, “I wanted the experience of listening to color theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that’s what this album is: an expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally.” She added, “The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying.”

color theory:

01 bloodstream

02 circle the drain

03 royal screw up

04 night swimming

05 crawling in my skin

06 yellow is the color of her eyes

07 up the walls

08 lucy

09 stain

10 gray light