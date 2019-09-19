Soccer Mommy Shares New Song “lucy”: Listen

Soccer Mommy has shared her first new song of 2019. It’s called “lucy” and it’s set to arrive on a new 7″ single that’s out in late November via Loma Vista. Listen to the new song below.

“‘lucy’ is a really fun song for me because it has a dark, evil vibe,” Soccer Mommy said in a statement. “It’s a song about struggling with inner demons and your own morality, but I masked it with this scenario of being seduced by the devil. I’m really excited to share this with everyone because I think it shows a different side of my writing.”

Soccer Mommy is on tour and has dates opening for Vampire Weekend and Wilco. Find her itinerary below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Soccer Mommy:

09-19 Lincoln, NE – Lincoln Calling Music Festival

09-20 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

09-21 Fargo, ND – The Aquarium

09-23 Missoula, MT – Top Hat Lounge

09-25 Burnaby, British Columbia – Deer Lake Park !

09-26 Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo

09-27 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater !

09-28 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts !

09-30 Santa Cruz, CA – Atrium at the Catalyst

10-01 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium !

10-02 Santa Barbara, CA – SoHo

10-03 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater !

10-04 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

10-06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex !

10-08 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre !

10-09 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre !

10-11 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

10-15 Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

10-16 Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre ^

10-18 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre ^

10-19 Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre ^

10-20 Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House ^

11-16 Tempe, AZ – Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium

! with Vampire Weekend

^ with Wilco