Soccer Mommy Shares New Song “lucy”: Listen

Soccer Mommy has shared her first new song of 2019. It’s called “lucy” and it’s set to arrive on a new 7″ single that’s out in late November via Loma Vista. Listen to the new song below.
“‘lucy’ is a really fun song for me because it has a dark, evil vibe,” Soccer Mommy said in a statement. “It’s a song about struggling with inner demons and your own morality, but I masked it with this scenario of being seduced by the devil. I’m really excited to share this with everyone because I think it shows a different side of my writing.”
Soccer Mommy is on tour and has dates opening for Vampire Weekend and Wilco.
Soccer Mommy:
09-19 Lincoln, NE – Lincoln Calling Music Festival
09-20 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
09-21 Fargo, ND – The Aquarium
09-23 Missoula, MT – Top Hat Lounge
09-25 Burnaby, British Columbia – Deer Lake Park !
09-26 Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo
09-27 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater !
09-28 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts !
09-30 Santa Cruz, CA – Atrium at the Catalyst
10-01 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium !
10-02 Santa Barbara, CA – SoHo
10-03 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater !
10-04 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s
10-06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex !
10-08 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre !
10-09 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre !
10-11 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
10-15 Washington, DC – The Anthem ^
10-16 Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre ^
10-18 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre ^
10-19 Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre ^
10-20 Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House ^
11-16 Tempe, AZ – Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium
! with Vampire Weekend
^ with Wilco