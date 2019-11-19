Soccer Mommy Shares Video for New Song “yellow is the color of her eyes”: Watch

Soccer Mommy, aka Sophie Allison, has shared a new song, “yellow is the color of her eyes.” The song features harpist Mary Lattimore. Watch the track’s video (by Her Smell director Alex Ross Perry) below; scroll down for Soccer Mommy’s newly announced North American tour dates. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
“‘yellow is the color of her eyes’ is a song that is really important to me,” Sophie Allison said in a press release. “The song was inspired by a time when I was on the road constantly and I felt like I was losing time—specifically with my mother. It’s also a song that I feel really showcases my writing when it comes to instrumentation, so it’s one that makes me really proud.“
Alex Ross Perry released the following remarks in press materials:
The challenge of creating a seven-minute piece was daunting and
irresistible in equal measure. Having just completed a film for which
the color-coded design of it’s various acts was of the utmost
importance, Sophie’s idea of collaborating on a short-form film to
compliment her similarly-conceived new music was irresistible.
Running with her idea of locations evoking where she wrote this song,
the concept couldn’t have announced itself more boldly. To that, I
shared images from Breaking the Waves and Eternal Sunshine of the
Spotless Mind. It wasn’t until we got the footage back that I realized
a dash of first-scene-of-Inception had snuck in there, as well.
Sophie Allison’s first studio full-length album as Soccer Mommy, Clean, arrived last March. She released the song “lucy” in September 2019.
Soccer Mommy:
12-28 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works $
03-26 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse %
03-27 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle %
03-28 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club %
03-31 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer %
04-03 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel %
04-04 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club %
04-07 Montreal, Qubec – L’Astral %
04-08 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre %
04-09 Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop %
04-11 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall %
04-17 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall ^
04-18 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre ^
04-19 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^
04-22 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre ^
04-24 Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room ^
04-25 Boise, ID – Deathproof Coffee ^
04-26 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom ^
04-27 Seattle, WA – Neumos ^
04-29 San Francisco,CA – The Fillmore ^
04-30 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre ^
05-01 La Jolla, CA – UC San Diego – Stage Room ^
05-02 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom ^
05-03 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf ^
05-05 Austin, TX – Emo’s East ^
05-06 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^
05-07 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater ^
06-04 Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret
06-05 Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan
06-06 Copenhagen, Denmark – Hotel Cecil
06-08 Hamburg, Germany – Molotow
06-09 Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club
06-11 Koln, Germany – Bumann & Sohn
06-13 Brussels, Belgium – La Botanique
06-15 Paris, France – Petit Bain
06-16 Brighton, England – Concorde 2
06-18 London, England – Electric Ballroom
06-19 Bristol, England – Trinity
06-20 Birmingham, England – The Castle & Falcon
06-22 Leeds, England – Belgrave Music Hall
06-23 Glasgow, Scotland – Stereo
06-24 Manchester, England – Gorilla
$ with Jesus Lizard
% with Tomberlin
^ with Emily Reo