Soccer Mommy Shares Video for New Song “yellow is the color of her eyes”: Watch

Soccer Mommy, aka Sophie Allison, has shared a new song, "yellow is the color of her eyes." The song features harpist Mary Lattimore. Watch the track's video (by Her Smell director Alex Ross Perry) below; scroll down for Soccer Mommy's newly announced North American tour dates.

“‘yellow is the color of her eyes’ is a song that is really important to me,” Sophie Allison said in a press release. “The song was inspired by a time when I was on the road constantly and I felt like I was losing time—specifically with my mother. It’s also a song that I feel really showcases my writing when it comes to instrumentation, so it’s one that makes me really proud.“

Alex Ross Perry released the following remarks in press materials:

The challenge of creating a seven-minute piece was daunting and

irresistible in equal measure. Having just completed a film for which

the color-coded design of it’s various acts was of the utmost

importance, Sophie’s idea of collaborating on a short-form film to

compliment her similarly-conceived new music was irresistible. Running with her idea of locations evoking where she wrote this song,

the concept couldn’t have announced itself more boldly. To that, I

shared images from Breaking the Waves and Eternal Sunshine of the

Spotless Mind. It wasn’t until we got the footage back that I realized

a dash of first-scene-of-Inception had snuck in there, as well.

Sophie Allison’s first studio full-length album as Soccer Mommy, Clean, arrived last March. She released the song “lucy” in September 2019.

Soccer Mommy:

12-28 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works $

03-26 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse %

03-27 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle %

03-28 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club %

03-31 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer %

04-03 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel %

04-04 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club %

04-07 Montreal, Qubec – L’Astral %

04-08 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre %

04-09 Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop %

04-11 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall %

04-17 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall ^

04-18 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre ^

04-19 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

04-22 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre ^

04-24 Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room ^

04-25 Boise, ID – Deathproof Coffee ^

04-26 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom ^

04-27 Seattle, WA – Neumos ^

04-29 San Francisco,CA – The Fillmore ^

04-30 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre ^

05-01 La Jolla, CA – UC San Diego – Stage Room ^

05-02 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom ^

05-03 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf ^

05-05 Austin, TX – Emo’s East ^

05-06 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

05-07 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater ^

06-04 Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret

06-05 Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan

06-06 Copenhagen, Denmark – Hotel Cecil

06-08 Hamburg, Germany – Molotow

06-09 Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

06-11 Koln, Germany – Bumann & Sohn

06-13 Brussels, Belgium – La Botanique

06-15 Paris, France – Petit Bain

06-16 Brighton, England – Concorde 2

06-18 London, England – Electric Ballroom

06-19 Bristol, England – Trinity

06-20 Birmingham, England – The Castle & Falcon

06-22 Leeds, England – Belgrave Music Hall

06-23 Glasgow, Scotland – Stereo

06-24 Manchester, England – Gorilla

$ with Jesus Lizard

% with Tomberlin

^ with Emily Reo