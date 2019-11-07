Solange Announces New Bridge-s Performance and Film Series

Solange has announced Bridge-s, a new series of performances, film screenings, and artist talks that will take place at the Getty Center Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17. The events are all free and open to the public. Solange composed an original score with the jazz artist Cooper-Moore for the event, which will soundtrack new choreography from the installation artists Gerard & Kelly. Those performances will take place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on each day. Find more details here.

Films set to be screened during Bridge-s include: Mother Tongue, Mother Master, 2018 by Phoebe Collings-James, Wild Seed by Samuel Hindolo, Diary of an African Nun and Four Women by Julie Dash, Black to Techno by Jenn Nkiru, AFRONAUTS and Boneshaker by Nuotama Bodomo, The State of Things by Kish Robinson, and more. The weekend of programming is being presented by Dropbox and Getty, in partnership with Los Angeles record label IAMSOUND.

Earlier this year, Solange scored fashion designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim’s final show for Kenzo. In September, she debuted Witness!, a new performance piece, at Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany.