Sonic Youth to Release Live Album Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008

Sonic Youth’s last studio album, The Eternal, was released back in 2009. At the time, fans who pre-ordered the album received a limited bonus LP with Live at Battery Park, a live album that was recorded in New York City the year prior. That live record, now titled Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008, is coming out as a standalone album on June 7 via Matador. Below, listen to a live version of “Bull in the Heather” and find the Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 tracklist and artwork.

Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008:

01 She Is Not Alone

02 The Sprawl

03 World Looks Red

04 Jams Run Free

05 Hey Joni

06 Silver Rocket

07 The Wonder

08 Hyperstation

09 Bull in the Heather

10 100%

11 Making the Nature Scene