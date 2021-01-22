Soulja Boy Sued for Assault and Sexual Battery

Note: This article contains descriptions of alleged domestic violence and sexual assault.

Soulja Boy was sued today for assault and sexual battery by a woman who claims to have been in a relationship with the rapper that developed while she was working as his personal assistant, The Blast reports and documents viewed by Pitchfork confirm. The rapper is also being sued for false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress, gender violence, a hostile work environment, failure to pay minimum wage, unpaid overtime and reimbursements, inaccurate wage statements, and more.

“Soulja would never put his hands on a female,” a statement from a Soulja Boy representative sent to TMZ reads. “He wouldn’t beat a woman or put his hands on a woman … this is non-sense!!!” Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Soulja Boy.

The woman, listed under the pseudonym Jane Doe, claims in the lawsuit that she began working for Soulja Boy in late 2018 with responsibilities of cooking, cleaning, driving, and more. The lawsuit claims she was promised $500 per week and was never paid despite working approximately seven days a week for 20 hours a day. Within the first month of her employment, the lawsuit alleges that the rapper began sending her unsolicited photos of his penis.

The complaint alleges that by January 2019, a romantic relationship between Doe and Soulja Boy developed, and that by February 2019, the rapper was engaging in a pattern of abusive behavior that included punching, kicking, throwing, spitting, threats, and sexual assaults. Doe’s lawsuit claims that Soulja Boy stated “I should have killed you” after a violent encounter in April 2020, locked her in a room “for three days against her will,” and raped her “on numerous occasions.”

According to the lawsuit, Soulja Boy attacked Jane Doe in August 2020 to the point where she lost consciousness; she claims she woke up on the lawn outside his home and fled. The complaint alleges that she was denied her belongings and assaulted whenever she returned to retrieve her things. Jane Doe is seeking damages and a jury trial.

“[Soulja Boy]’s treatment of our client, as an employee and as a person who deserves respect, has traumatized and filled her with fear,” her lawyer Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said in a statement. “His abuse imprisoned her physically, mentally and emotionally. When she mustered the courage to flee, he impoverished her. His exploitation severely hampered our client’s ability to re-establish herself in the workplace and in society. We believe he should be held accountable.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault or domestic violence, we encourage you to reach out for support:

RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline

http://www.rainn.org

1 800 656 HOPE (4673)

Crisis Text Line

http://www.facebook.com/crisistextline (chat support)

SMS: Text “HERE” to 741-741

The National Domestic Violence Hotline

http://thehotline.org

1-800-799-SAFE (7233)