Soundwalk Collective With Patti Smith Share “Ivry” From New Album: Listen

Soundwalk Collective With Patti Smith are releasing a new collaborative album called The Peyote Dance on May 31 (via Bella Union). Today (April 8), they’ve shared a new song called “Ivry,” which follows the previously shared track “The New Revelations of Being.” Listen below.

The Peyote Dance is the first in a series of three albums set to be released over the next year called The Perfect Vision, which will be inspired by French poets Antonin Artaud, Arthur Rimbaud, and René Daumal. Peyote Dance is the one inspired by Artaud. Patti Smith previously collaborated with Soundwalk Collective on 2016’s Killer Road.

Soundwalk Collective With Patti Smith shared the following statement:

Patti Smith: The force of Artaud, you couldn’t kill him! Soundwalk Collective: Antonin Artaud used to say that he had burned up

one hundred thousand human lives already, from the strength of his

pain. Patti Smith: The will of that man, the energy. If we, the living, send

out radio and energy waves, the energy of those last poems is still

reverberating.

The Peyote Dance:

01 Una Nota Sobre El Peyote

02 Indian Culture

03 Tutuguri: The Rite of the Black Sun

04 Tutuguri: The Rite of Black Night

05 The New Revelations of Being

06 Alienation and Black Magic

07 Ivry

08 Basalówala Aminá Ralámuli Paísila