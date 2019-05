Listen to 17 by Spencer Barnett on Spotify:

https://fanlink.to/sb17spotify

Somewhere in between warm familiarity and relatable all-American charm lies Spencer Barnett.

With his own unique blend of soulful melodies, indie rock leads, and bedroom-inspired guitar riffs, Spencer’s nostalgic songwriting encapsulates youthful abandon.

Follow Spencer:

https://www.instagram.com/spencerbarnett/

https://www.facebook.com/spencerbarnettmusic/



source

Comments