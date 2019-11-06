Spinal Tap and Universal Music Group Settle Dispute Over Film Soundtrack

Since 2017, the creators of the cult classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap have been in a legal battle against both Universal Music Group (who released the soundtrack) and the film’s copyright and distribution holders Vivendi and StudioCanal. Rob Reiner (the film’s director), Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, and Michael McKean claimed that profits from the film and soundtrack were withheld from them. Today, the Spinal Tap team announced that they’ve reached a settlement in their soundtrack dispute with UMG. The legal battle with Vivendi and StudioCanal continues.

Under the new agreement with UMG, the company will continue to distribute Spinal Tap’s recordings as the rights will eventually be given to Reiner, Guest, Shearer, and McKean. “I must admit, from the moment we first began mediation with them to now, I’ve been impressed by UMG’s respect for creatives and their distinctive desire to seek a prompt and equitable solution to the issues,” Shearer said in a statement. “It was refreshing to be treated so constructively and with such courtesy by UMG and I’m pleased we have been able to resolve this,” Guest added.