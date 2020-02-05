Spotify Acquires Sports and Culture Site The Ringer

Spotify has purchased The Ringer, Bill Simmons’ sports and culture site, the companies announced today (February 5). The move follows the streaming service’s expansion into podcasts. (The Ringer has 30 podcasts.) The Ringer, which was previously in partnership with Vox Media, also has oa video network, film production division, and book imprint, as The New York Times notes.

Simmons, the former ESPN commentator who founded The Ringer in 2016, said in a statement: “Spotify has the unique ability to truly supercharge both content and creator talent across genres. We spent the last few years building a world-class sports and pop culture multimedia digital company and believe Spotify can take us to another level. We couldn’t be more excited to unlock Spotify’s power of scale and discovery, introduce The Ringer to a new global audience, and build the world’s flagship sports audio network.”

Spotify’s chief content officer, Dawn Ostroff, said the move would drive Spotify’s global sports strategy. “As we set out to expand our sports and entertainment offerings, we wanted a best-in-class editorial team,” Ostroff said. “The Ringer’s proven track record of creating distinctive cultural content as well as discovering and developing top tier talent will make them a formidable asset for Spotify.”

Bill Simmons launched The Ringer after his acrimonious split with ESPN, which owned (and subsequently closed down) his former site Grantland. The Ringer Podcast Network includes shows by Simmons, Larry Wilmore, Vampire Weekend’s Chris Tomson and Chris Baio, and NBA guard JJ Redick.

In addition to this acquisition, the streaming giant has launched its own awards show and acquired the music talent marketplace SoundBetter and three podcast companies, including Anchor and Gimlet.

