Squarepusher Announces First Album in 5 Years, Shares New Song: Listen

Tom Jenkinson has announced his first new record as Squarepusher since 2015. The new one is titled Be Up a Hello and it’s set for release on January 31 via Warp. Squarepusher has also shared the “Fracture Remix” of a new song called “Vortrack.” Listen below; scroll down for the Be Up a Hello tracklist and Squarepusher’s upcoming tour dates. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Be Up a Hello follows Damogen Furies. According to a press release, for the new LP, Squarepusher “returned to using a bewildering array of vintage analog and digital hardware, the same equipment that first helped him develop his sound in the early ’90s.”

Be Up a Hello:

01 Oberlove

02 Hitsonu

03 Nervelevers

04 Speedcrank

05 Detroit People Mover

06 Vortrack

07 Terminal Slam

08 Mekrev Bass

09 80 Ondula