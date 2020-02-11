St. Vincent, Trent Reznor, Carrie Brownstein, More Added to SXSW 2020 Speakers Lineup

SXSW 2020 has announced the final round of speakers for its lineup. Newly added keynote speakers include Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and writer Damon Lindelof in conversation about their collaboration on the HBO series Watchmen; St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein discussing their new film The Nowhere Inn; Janelle Monáe; director Lulu Wang; SM Entertainment founder Soo-Man Lee in conversation with Capitol Music Group COO Michelle Jubelirer; and Michael Moore in conversation with Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters. The new group joins previously announced keynote speakers such as Kim Gordon, Diplo, and more.

SXSW has also announced a host of other speakers for the event, including Holly Herndon, Ozzy Osbourne, Margo Price, Spike Jonze, Stephen Colbert, Desus & Mero, and more. Check out the full roster for the festival here.

Watch Carrie Brownstein on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: