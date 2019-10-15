STAR 95’S 2019 VETERANS BALL

Here at STAR 95, we LOVE our military, and our Veterans; one of our late owners (Ron Witt) and three employees (Mike ‘Doc’ Atwell, Zach Helton and Elizabeth Hart) are Veterans themselves. But our Veteran community is suffering; an average of 22 Veterans take their lives everyday. We often wonder what we can do, how we can help and come together as a community to assist in the “fight after the fight”.

We hope you will join us as we present our fourth annual STAR 95 Veteran’s ball on November 9, 2019 at the Bluefield Area Arts Center Bluefield, WV from 6:00 pm till 11:00pm. This will be a formal evening to support, honor, and remember our active duty military, Veterans, and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. The evening will include a happy hour/social hour, a silent auction (with amazing items donated by local businesses), dinner, guest speakers, and dancing. To RSVP, reserve seats, or for more information, please contact the STAR 95 studios at 304-425-2151…!!!

Click here to get tickets!

