Stardust’s “Music Sounds Better With You” Gets Vinyl Reissue

Stardust—the French house collaboration of Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, producer Alan Braxe, and singer Benjamin Diamond—released just one single together: 1998’s “Music Sounds Better With You.” As promised, the single is getting reissued on 12″ vinyl and will come to streaming platforms for the first time. The “Music Sounds Better With You” reissue arrives June 28 via Because Music. Preview the package below.

“Music Sounds Better With You” came about when Alan Braxe asked Thomas Bangalter and Benjamin Diamond to join him for a gig at Paris’ Rex Club. The trio chose to make a new track for the event, resulting in “Music Sounds Better With You.” The single was released in July 1998 via Bangalter’s Roulé imprint and eventually got a music video directed by Michel Gondry.

