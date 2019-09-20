Stars Announce Greatest Hits Album LaGuardia

Montreal’s Stars have announced a new career-spanning compilation called LaGuardia. The collection, which has tracks from all of Stars’ albums barring their debut Nightsongs, is out December 6 via Arts & Crafts. Check out the tracklist, cover art, and packaging below.

Stars are currently on tour in Europe, playing 2004’s Set Yourself on Fire in full. This fall, from November 26 to December 8, they are presenting their “Stars: Together” performance at the Streetcar Crowsnet Theatre in Toronto. Get tickets to Stars’ tour here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Stars’ latest album, There Is No Love in Fluorescent Light, came out in October 2017.

LaGuardia:

01 Elevator Love Letter

02 Hold On When You Get Love and Let Go When You Give It

03 Reunion

04 Dead Hearts

05 Ship to Shore

06 Trap Door

07 Going, Going, Gone (Live)

08 Your Ex-Lover Is Dead

09 Fixed

10 A Song Is a Weapon

11 Heart

12 Fluorescent Light

13 No One Is Lost

14 Take Me to the Riot

15 My Favourite Book

16 The Theory of Relativity

17 Undertow

18 Ageless Beauty

19 From the Night

20 Calendar Girl

Stars:

09-20 Berlin, Germany – Unterholz am Oberbaum

09-21 Hamburg, Germany – Reeperbahn Festival

09-22 Munich, Germany – Strom

09-24 Cologne, Germany – Luxor

09-26 Manchester, England – The Deaf Institute

09-28 Galway, Ireland – Róisín Dubh

09-29 Glasgow, Scotland – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

09-30 London, England – Scala

11-26-12-08 Toronto, Ontario – Streetcar Crowsnest Theatre