Stars Announce Greatest Hits Album LaGuardia

Montreal’s Stars have announced a new career-spanning compilation called LaGuardia. The collection, which has tracks from all of Stars’ albums barring their debut Nightsongs, is out December 6 via Arts & Crafts. Check out the tracklist, cover art, and packaging below.
Stars are currently on tour in Europe, playing 2004's Set Yourself on Fire in full. This fall, from November 26 to December 8, they are presenting their "Stars: Together" performance at the Streetcar Crowsnet Theatre in Toronto.
Stars’ latest album, There Is No Love in Fluorescent Light, came out in October 2017.
LaGuardia:
01 Elevator Love Letter
02 Hold On When You Get Love and Let Go When You Give It
03 Reunion
04 Dead Hearts
05 Ship to Shore
06 Trap Door
07 Going, Going, Gone (Live)
08 Your Ex-Lover Is Dead
09 Fixed
10 A Song Is a Weapon
11 Heart
12 Fluorescent Light
13 No One Is Lost
14 Take Me to the Riot
15 My Favourite Book
16 The Theory of Relativity
17 Undertow
18 Ageless Beauty
19 From the Night
20 Calendar Girl
Stars:
09-20 Berlin, Germany – Unterholz am Oberbaum
09-21 Hamburg, Germany – Reeperbahn Festival
09-22 Munich, Germany – Strom
09-24 Cologne, Germany – Luxor
09-26 Manchester, England – The Deaf Institute
09-28 Galway, Ireland – Róisín Dubh
09-29 Glasgow, Scotland – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
09-30 London, England – Scala
11-26-12-08 Toronto, Ontario – Streetcar Crowsnest Theatre