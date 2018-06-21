Statue of Nick Cave Astride Bronze Horse Finally Enters Planning Stage

A bronze statue of Nick Cave in a loincloth on a rearing horse is finally set to arrive in the small Australian town of Warracknabeal, population 2,400, the Guardian reports. The 110% lifesize statue will be erected at a cost of $200,000 should a crowdfunding campaign this August succeed. Check out plans for the statue by sculptor Corin Johnson (of London post-punk band H.Grimace) below.

Cave was born and briefly lived in Warracknabeal, near Victoria, before moving to Wangaratta. The statue has been under discussion, in varying degrees of seriousness, since the mid-1990s. Cave, who recently announced a new live EP, has reportedly described the proposed monument as “a rather beautiful piece of homo erotic art.”