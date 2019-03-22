Steel Pulse Announce First New Album in 15 years, Share New Song: Listen

British reggae icons Steel Pulse have announced their first studio LP in 15 years. Mass Manipulation is out May 17 via Rootfire Cooperative/Wiseman Doctrine. Today, the band shared the record’s lead single “Cry Cry Blood.” Listen to that below, and scroll down to find the album’s tracklist.

Steel Pulse formed in Birmingham, England in 1975. Their debut record Handsworth Revolution arrived three years later. Over the course of the next three decades, the band released over a dozen live and studio albums, culminating with 2004’s African Holocaust LP.

Mass Manipulation marks their first new music since that release. The LP was written and arranged by lead vocalist David Hinds and co-produced by bandmates Sidney Mills and David Elecciri. Of the album’s themes, Hinds said in a press release: “We cannot abandon the future that our ancestors have struggled for.” Steel Pulse will kick off a tour ahead of the new record this month.

Read “Let Classic Reggae Album Covers Show You London, Then and Now” on the Pitch.

Mass Manipulation

01 Rize

02 Zem Dem

03 Stop You Coming and Come

04 Thank the Rebels

05 Justice in Jena

06 Human Trafficking

07 Cry Cry Blood

08 Don’t Shoot

09 Trinkets and Beads?

10 No Satan Side

11 Natty

12 Mass Manipulation

13 World Gone Mad

14 Black and White Oppressors

15 The Final Call

16 Higher Love (Rasta Love)

17 Nations of the World