Steel Pulse Announce First New Album in 15 years, Share New Song: Listen

British reggae icons Steel Pulse have announced their first studio LP in 15 years. Mass Manipulation is out May 17 via Rootfire Cooperative/Wiseman Doctrine. Today, the band shared the record’s lead single “Cry Cry Blood.” Listen to that below, and scroll down to find the album’s tracklist.
Steel Pulse formed in Birmingham, England in 1975. Their debut record Handsworth Revolution arrived three years later. Over the course of the next three decades, the band released over a dozen live and studio albums, culminating with 2004’s African Holocaust LP.
Mass Manipulation marks their first new music since that release. The LP was written and arranged by lead vocalist David Hinds and co-produced by bandmates Sidney Mills and David Elecciri. Of the album’s themes, Hinds said in a press release: “We cannot abandon the future that our ancestors have struggled for.” Steel Pulse will kick off a tour ahead of the new record this month.
Read “Let Classic Reggae Album Covers Show You London, Then and Now” on the Pitch.
Mass Manipulation
01 Rize
02 Zem Dem
03 Stop You Coming and Come
04 Thank the Rebels
05 Justice in Jena
06 Human Trafficking
07 Cry Cry Blood
08 Don’t Shoot
09 Trinkets and Beads?
10 No Satan Side
11 Natty
12 Mass Manipulation
13 World Gone Mad
14 Black and White Oppressors
15 The Final Call
16 Higher Love (Rasta Love)
17 Nations of the World