Stef Chura Announces New Album Midnight, Shares New Song “Method Man”: Listen

Detroit’s Stef Chura has announced her sophomore album Midnight. It’s out June 7 via Saddle Creek, her debut on the label. Listen to the record’s first single “Method Man” below. Chura has also announced a North American tour in support of the LP that kicks off next week at SXSW. See the full itinerary at Stef Chura’s website. Find tickets here.

Midnight was produced by Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo. It follows Chura’s 2017 debut Messes. “I’m usually dealing with the context of what I can’t say or haven’t said,” Chura said in a statement. “A kind of spiritual bondage that I would say most people, probably a lot of female bodied ones, put themselves through.” She added, “This album has a depth to it and a particular sound because of Will.” See Midnight’s artwork and tracklist below.

Midnight:

01 All I Do Is Lie

02 Scream

03 Degrees

04 Method Man

05 Trumbull

06 Jumpin’ Jack

07 Sincerely Yours

08 3D Girl

09 Sweet Sweet Midnight

10 Love Song

11 They’ll Never

12 Eyes Without a Face