Stella Donnelly Shares New “Seasons Greetings” Video, Directed by Julia Jacklin: Watch

Australian singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly has shared a new video for “Seasons Greetings.” It’s directed by Julia Jacklin and Nick McKk. In a statement, Donnelly said she came up with the video’s concept shortly after writing “Seasons Greetings,” and that she wanted “to try and exaggerate the sometimes-nuanced atmosphere of a blisteringly hot, Australian Christmas lunch.” Check out the video and Donnelly’s full statement below.
“Seasons Greetings” is from Stella Donnelly’s debut Beware of the Dogs, which she shared in March. The previous month, Julia Jacklin released her second album, Crushing.
In other Julia Jacklin news, last night (November 4), Lana Del Rey invited her on stage in Denver to perform a duet of Jacklin’s “Don’t Know How to Keep Loving You.” Find footage below.
Stella Donnelly:
From the moment I wrote “Seasons Greetings,” I could visualise a video
concept for it. I wanted to try and exaggerate the sometimes-nuanced
atmosphere of a blisteringly hot, Australian Christmas lunch. Working
with Nick and Julia on this made the day so much fun because they were
able to actually manifest my ideas into a reality. Getting to assign
characters to my friends and dog was the most joyful experience,
especially when we were all cast as fucked up versions of ourselves.
Once we were in our costumes and makeup it was really easy to let the
story tell itself and Nick and Julia captured this so well. No dogs
were harmed in the shooting of this film!