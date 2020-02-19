Stephen Malkmus Expands Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Brainwashed”: Watch

Stephen Malkmus has shared a video of his previously unreleased song “Brainwashed.” The solo acoustic performance was filmed for La Blogothéque at La Fontaine de Belleville in Paris. He also expanded his U.S. tour in support of his forthcoming third solo album Traditional Techniques. Check out the “Brainwashed” video and the full list of dates below. Find tickets for Stephen Malkmus’ tour here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

“Brainwashed” is set to appear on Traditional Techniques, which is due out March 6 via Matador. He released the lead single “Xian Man” last month. The largely acoustic album serves as a counterpoint to last year’s electro-leaning Groove Denied. Last May, Malkmus called the prospect of a Pavement reunion “realistic.”

Read Pitchfork’s feature “Stephen Malkmus on How to Be a Useful Human.”