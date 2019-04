Stephen Malkmus, Kelsey Lu, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and Meg Baird have contributed new music for the latest issue of The New York Times’ T Magazine. Each artist was asked to “write and record original songs that meditate on the theme of America in 2024.” According to T, Malkmus’ track, “Airplane Air,” was envisioned as something that will be played “on pirate radio in a police state.” Listen to each track via T Magazine.

