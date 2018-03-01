Steve Irwin’s widow says she hasn’t dated since his death

The late Steve Irwin’s wife, Terri Irwin, says in a new interview that she hasn’t been on a date since “The Crocodile Hunter” star’s death in 2006.

In fact, the 53-year-old told People magazine, “I think it’s wonderful when people who have lost someone find love again, but I’m not personally looking, and I haven’t been on a date in 27 years.”

Terri, who is one of the leaders at the Australia Zoo and a TV star in her own right, lost her husband 12 years ago when he was struck in the heart by a stingray barb at the age of 44.

