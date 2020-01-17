Steve Martin Caro, Lead Singer of the Left Banke, Dead at 71

Steven Martin Caro, a founding member of the ’60s baroque pop band the Left Banke, has died from heart disease, family friend and former band manager Marg Finn confirmed to Pitchfork. He was 71 years old.

The son of flamenco musician Sarita Heredia, Caro was born Carmelo Esteban Martin. He later added the family surname “Caro” to differentiate himself from the comedian Steve Martin. Alongside Michael Brown, George Cameron, Tom Finn, and Warren David-Schierhorst, Caro formed the Left Banke in 1965. He performed lead vocals on many of the group’s songs, including their two biggest hits, 1966‘s “Walk Away Renee” and “Pretty Ballerina.” The Left Banke went on to record two albums with Smash Records: 1967’s Walk Away Renée/Pretty Ballerina and 1968’s The Left Banke Too.