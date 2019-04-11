Stormzy Pulls Out of Austrian Festival, Accuses Security of Racial Profiling

Stormzy has pulled out of his appearance tonight (April 11) at this weekend’s Snowbombing Festival in Mayrhofen, Austria, claiming that festival security “racially targeted” and “aggressively handled” his team in an incident yesterday.

“My manager and all my friends who were at the festival were racially profiled, targeted and aggressively handled because they had ‘reason to believe someone was carrying a weapon,’” Stormzy wrote in a long statement on his Instagram stories. “The security targeted them (despite no one fitting the description), were physically aggressive when handling them and there’s been no effort from the festival to actually deal and adress [sic] the problem.”

Elsewhere in the note, he issued an apology to his fans who were expecting to see him at the festival. “I’m genuinely upset that you’ve wasted your time and money and that burns me more than you’d know… However if these are the drastic steps that I need to take to make a point against racism and racial profiling then trust me I’m taking it.” Pitchfork has reached out to Stormzy’s representatives for further comment.

In a statement, Snowbombing confirmed Stormzy’s set cancellation. Read it below.