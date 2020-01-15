Strange Ranger, Jay Som, Shamir, and More Contribute to Bernie Sanders Benefit Comp: Listen

Philadelphia indie rockers Strange Ranger have assembled a compilation to raise money for Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign. It features new music from Justus Proffit & Jay Som, Shamir, MZM (aka Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy), Greta Kline’s LEXIE, Wild Pink, Kevin Krauter, and more. Take a listen to Bernie Speaks With the Community below.

Jack White, Sheer Mag, Cardi B, and Killer Mike have all publicly expressed their support for Sanders’ 2020 campaign. Back inn 2017, Sanders discussed the prospect of universal healthcare with Arcade Fire’s Win Butler.

