Studio Ghibli Movies Coming to Streaming for the First Time

The beloved films of Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli will soon be made available to stream for the first time. HBO Max has announced it has picked up the exclusive streaming rights to all of the entire Studio Ghibli catalog, which includes Hayao Miyazaki’s Howl’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, and others. The films will be available when HBO Max launches in the spring of 2020.

Last year, soundtracks from several Studio Ghibli films were reissued on vinyl for the first time.

