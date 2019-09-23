Sturgill Simpson Announces Tour | Pitchfork

Sturgill Simpson has announced a series of U.S. benefit concerts where 100% of the proceeds will go to the Special Forces Foundation—a group that provides assistance to veterans and their families. The run of shows will be followed in 2020 by a European tour. Find all of those dates below.
Simpson’s new album Sound & Fury—a companion piece to an animated Netflix film—is out on Friday. It’s the follow-up to his 2016 album A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.
Sturgill Simpson:
09-29 West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour
10-01 San Rafael, CA – Terrapin Crossroads
10-02 San Francisco, CA – The Independent
10-06 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
10-07 Washington, DC – Black Cat
10-08 Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony
01-21 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
01-22 Stockholm, Sweden – Vasateatern
01-24 Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theater
01-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
01-26 Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan
01-28 Longon, England – 02 Forum Kentish Town
01-29 Manchester, England – 02 Ritz Manchester
01-31 Glasgow, Scotland – Old Fruitmarket
02-01 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street