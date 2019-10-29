Sturgill Simpson Announces Tour With Tyler Childers

Country artists Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers are teaming up for a North American tour. “A Good Look’n Tour” kicks off in February 2020, starting with dates in Birmingham, Alabama and Asheville, North Carolina before wrapping up in Louisville, Kentucky on May 24. Their joint trek will also stop off in Detroit, Chicago, Austin, New York, and many other cities. Find their tour poster below, and grab tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Sturgill Simpson recently released his SOUND & FURY LP, the companion record to his anime film of the same name (the movie was made in collaboration with manga artist Takashi Okazaki).

Tyler Childers’ latest studio album Country Squire arrived this summer. Earlier this month, Childers stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the LP’s single “All Your’n.”

