Sudan Archives Announces New Album Athena

Sudan Archives—the musical alias of violinist, singer, songwriter, and producer Brittney Denise Parks—has announced her debut studio album. Athena arrives November 1 via Stones Throw. Last week, Parks released “Confessions.” Check that out below, along with the album art.

Collaborators on the album include Washed Out, Paul White (Danny Brown), and Rodaidh McDonald (the xx). Over the last few years, Sudan Archives has released Sink and a self-titled EP. Find her European tour dates on her website.

