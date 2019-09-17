Sufjan Stevens Releasing Ballet Score The Decalogue

Sufjan Stevens is releasing his score for the ballet The Decalogue. The album, performed by pianist Timo Andres, is out October 18 (via AKR). Below, hear an excerpt from The Decalogue and check out the album trailer and cover artwork.

The Decalogue, choreographed by Justin Peck, premiered at the New York City Ballet in 2017. Peck and Sufjan Stevens have collaborated on several other ballets, including 2019’s Principia.

This year, Sufjan Stevens has released the songs “Love Yourself” and “With My Whole Heart.” His last solo studio album, Carrie & Lowell, came out in 2015.

