Sufjan Stevens Shares Luca Guadagnino–Directed Video for “Tell Me You Love Me”: Watch

Sufjan Stevens has reunited with Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. Their video for The Ascension track “Tell Me You Love Me,” made in collaboration with Alessio Bolzoni and Celia Hempton, is out today. Check it out below.

In other Sufjan Stevens news, he recently joined CARM for a collaboration called “Song of Trouble,” a track from the yMusic co-founder’s debut solo album. Before The Ascension, Stegvens released collaborative records with his stepfather Lowell Brams (Aporia) and the pianist Timo Andres (The Decalogue).

Guadagnino is set to direct a new film, Bones & All, in which Call Me by Your Name lead Timothée Chalamet is in talks to star.

