Sunn O))) Announce West Coast Tour

Sunn O))) have announced a West Coast leg of their “Let There Be Drone: Multiple Gains Stages” tour. The seven-date treck kicks off on September 1 in Dallas, and wraps up September 12 in Portland. Check out Sunn O)))’s full itinerary below, and find the complete schedule for their extended European/U.K. tour here.

The “Let There Be Drone” tour is in support of Sunn O)))’s latest LP Life Metal, which arrived in April. The follow-up to their 2015 album Kannon was engineered by Steve Albini. Sunn O))) embarked on a tour ahead of Life Metal back in February.

Revisit Pitchfork’s interview with Sunn O))).