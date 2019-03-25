Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley Pays Tribute to Scott Walker

Tributes to the late Scott Walker continue to pour in, with Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, Zola Jesus, Jessica Pratt, Lawrence English, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Sleaford Mods, Low, Nadine Shah, and more remembering the icon, who has died at the age of 76. “Rest in peace great maestro,” wrote O’Malley, who collaborated with Walker on 2014’s Soused. “It was and honor to meet you and spend a small time and space sharing your creative universe. An unbelievably rich and affirming experience, your courage and passion for the depth of the creative source.”

Tributes from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Nigel Godrich, and more emerged earlier today.