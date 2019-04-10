Supa Bwe Enlists Chance the Rapper for New Song “Rememory”: Listen

Chicago rapper Supa Bwe has shared his latest single “Rememory” featuring another Chicago MC: Chance the Rapper. Check it out below.

“Rememory” is from Supa Bwe’s new Just Say Thank You EP, which arrives today via EMPIRE. The single isn’t the first time Supa Bwe and Chance have worked together; back in 2016, Chance featured on Supa’s track “Fool Wit It Freestyle.” Last year, Supa Bwe jumped on Chance’s song “Wala Cam.”

Chance the Rapper’s last studio LP was 2016’s Coloring Book. He recently confirmed that a new album will arrive in July. Revisit Pitchfork’s Rising feature on Chance the Rapper.