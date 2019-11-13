SXSW 2020 Expands Lineup | Pitchfork

SXSW 2020 has announced a new slate of artists for this year’s festival. The festival previously announced keynote speeches from Roger Waters and Kim Gordon, as well as panel discussion with Phoebe Robinson, benny blanco, 50 Cent, and more. Now, the festival has revealed an extensive lineup of artists performing at the music festival including Wire, Otoboke Beaver, Alex Somers, Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan, Nasty Cherry, Algiers, Walshy Fire, Basia Bulat, Weeping Icon, and more. The festival will run from March 16-22 across the city of Austin, Texas. Find the full list of participating artists so far at the SXSW website.