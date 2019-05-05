SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott – Power Is Power (Official Video)

Listen to “Power Is Power” by SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott off ‘For The Throne’ everywhere: http://smarturl.it/forthethronealbum

Amazon Music: http://smarturl.it/forthethronealbum/AZ

Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/forthethronealbum/AppleMusic

iTunes: http://smarturl.it/forthethronealbum/iTunes

Spotify: http://smarturl.it/forthethronealbum/Spotify

Tidal: http://smarturl.it/forthethronealbum/Tidal

Follow The Weeknd

Instagram: http://instagram.com/theweeknd

Twitter: http://twitter.com/theweeknd

Facebook: http://facebook.com/theweeknd

Follow SZA I

nstagram: http://Instagram.com/sza

Twitter: http://twitter.com/sza

Facebook: http://facebook.com/sza

Follow Travis Scott

Instagram: http://instagram.com/travisscott/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/trvisXX

Facebook: http://facebook.com/travisscottlaflame/

Follow Game of Thrones

Instagram: http://Instagram.com/gameofthrones

Twitter: http://twitter.com/gameofthrones

Facebook: http://facebook.com/gameofthrones

Production Company: Black Hand Cinema

Director: Anthony Mandler

Producer: Kim Bradshaw

DP: Autumn Durald

Production Designer: Fernanda Guerrero

Editor: Taylor Alexander Ward

Post Production Supervisor: Karl Reid

VFX: Skulley FX

Telecine: CO3

Camera: Panavision

Lyrics:

I was born of the ice and snow

With the winter wolves in the dark, alone

The wildest night I became the one

And you’ll know you’re mine when the silence comes

Heavy is the crown

Only for the weak

A knife in my heart couldn’t slow me down

‘Cause power is power, my fire never goes out

I rise from my scars, nothing hurts me now

‘Cause power is power, now watch me burn it down

I been down for the coldest war

And I know where I been ’cause I bled before

How do I know if I let you stay

How do I know if we did it your way

You wouldn’t take my place, put me away, I’d die looking up at your face

How do I ever know?

Who can I trust? Feelings of emptiness

Only love could kill me, god bless

A knife in my heart couldn’t slow me down

‘Cause power is power, my fire never goes out

I rise from my scars, nothing hurts me now

‘Cause power is power, now watch me burn it down

Who’s hotter, been a monster with a crown

So swamped by high water, keep your head up, you might drown

I’m the world it’s way colder, by the day we count it down

Been around, just been waiting up now, she gone come around

I took a drag, bust it out the gate, my little baby, slay

I wore a flag, put that on my face, ain’t nobody safe

Lift the mask, they gon’ have to see what they can’t erase

I took a lot so I took it back (verbal gun shots)

Danger’s on my mind

Ain’t no knife, dagger, bullet that can do it

‘fore you yea u know I go right straight thru it

Heavy is the crown Never for a queen (oh yeah!)

A knife in my heart couldn’t slow me down

‘Cause power is power, and fire never goes out

I rise from my scars, nothing hurts me now

‘Cause power is power, now watch me burn it down

Oh yeah (yeah!)

Now watch me burn it down #ForTheThrone



source

Comments