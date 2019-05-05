SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott – Power Is Power (Official Video)

Listen to “Power Is Power” by SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott off ‘For The Throne’ everywhere: http://smarturl.it/forthethronealbum
Production Company: Black Hand Cinema
Director: Anthony Mandler
Producer: Kim Bradshaw
DP: Autumn Durald
Production Designer: Fernanda Guerrero
Editor: Taylor Alexander Ward
Post Production Supervisor: Karl Reid
VFX: Skulley FX
Telecine: CO3
Camera: Panavision
Lyrics:
I was born of the ice and snow
With the winter wolves in the dark, alone
The wildest night I became the one
And you’ll know you’re mine when the silence comes
Heavy is the crown
Only for the weak
A knife in my heart couldn’t slow me down
‘Cause power is power, my fire never goes out
I rise from my scars, nothing hurts me now
‘Cause power is power, now watch me burn it down
I been down for the coldest war
And I know where I been ’cause I bled before
How do I know if I let you stay
How do I know if we did it your way
You wouldn’t take my place, put me away, I’d die looking up at your face
How do I ever know?
Who can I trust? Feelings of emptiness
Only love could kill me, god bless
A knife in my heart couldn’t slow me down
‘Cause power is power, my fire never goes out
I rise from my scars, nothing hurts me now
‘Cause power is power, now watch me burn it down
Who’s hotter, been a monster with a crown
So swamped by high water, keep your head up, you might drown
I’m the world it’s way colder, by the day we count it down
Been around, just been waiting up now, she gone come around
I took a drag, bust it out the gate, my little baby, slay
I wore a flag, put that on my face, ain’t nobody safe
Lift the mask, they gon’ have to see what they can’t erase
I took a lot so I took it back (verbal gun shots)
Danger’s on my mind
Ain’t no knife, dagger, bullet that can do it
‘fore you yea u know I go right straight thru it
Heavy is the crown Never for a queen (oh yeah!)
A knife in my heart couldn’t slow me down
‘Cause power is power, and fire never goes out
I rise from my scars, nothing hurts me now
‘Cause power is power, now watch me burn it down
Oh yeah (yeah!)
Now watch me burn it down #ForTheThrone
